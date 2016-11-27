Preview: Stanford vs. Seton Hall

Seton Hall is among the best offensive teams in the country thanks to rapid ascension of Khadeen Carrington as the leading scorer in the Big East. Coming off his worst game of the season, the high-scoring junior guard figures to receive his stiffest test yet as Stanford brings one of the better scoring defenses in the country to the fifth-place game of the AdvoCare Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Carrington has seamlessly filled in the void left behind by Isaiah Whitehead, who left early for the NBA Draft last season after leading Seton Hall in scoring last season (18.2 points), and is averaging 22 points to pace the 31st-ranked scoring offense in Division I. The Brooklyn product erupted for a season-high 28 points in Thursday's 81-76 loss versus Florida, but he took a back seat to a few of his teammates in Friday's 90-79 victory over Quinnipiac. The Cardinal opened tournament play Thursday with a 67-53 setback against Miami (Fla.) before getting a tiebreaking 3-pointer from Dorian Pickens with three seconds left in Friday's 65-62 triumph over Indiana State. Stanford has won five of its first six for the first time since 2013-14 under rookie coach Jerod Haase, who has the Cardinal tied for 24th in scoring defense thus far.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STANFORD (5-1): Reid Travis (17.7 points, 10.7 rebounds) has bounced back from the season-ending leg injury that limited him to eight games in 2015-16, and four of his five career double-doubles have come this season, including in both games of this tournament. Pickens (14.5 points) has been the model of consistency on offense - like Travis, he has at least 10 points in every game - converting at least two 3-pointers in every outing since going 0-for-2 in the season opener against Harvard. Michael Humphrey's offense is down a bit from last season (from 10.3 points to 8.5) as Travis has started fast, but the junior forward was able to reach double figures for the second time this season in only 17 minutes Friday before fouling out.

ABOUT SETON HALL (4-1): With Carrington scoring a season-low 17 points and Angel Delgado limited by foul trouble Friday, forwards Desi Rodriguez (team-high 23 points, 11 rebounds) and Michael Nzei (19 points, team-high 12 boards) each posted double-doubles as five Pirates scored in double figures. After grabbing 41 boards in his first three games, Delgado's prolific rebounding pace has slowed to 5.5 in two games at this event as a result of committing a total of nine fouls in 48 minutes of action. Freshman guard Myles Powell (14.8 points) is Seton Hall's fourth double-digit scorer - joining Carrington, Rodriguez (16.8) and Delgado (12.6) - and is tied with Carrington for the team lead with 13 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Carrington and Powell are responsible for 26 of Seton Hall's 31 3-pointers.

2. Stanford will fly home to host No. 15 Saint Mary's on Wednesday before wrapping up its season-opening, nine-game trek that will cover more than 21,000 miles Saturday against Haase's alma mater in No. 6 Kansas.

3. The Pirates have outscored opponents 222-124 in the paint.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 71, Stanford 65