Pickens' 25 points leads Stanford past Seton Hall

Dorian Pickens scored 21 points and Stanford pulled away from Seton Hall for a 66-49 win Sunday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the final game of the Advocare Invitational.

Pickens, a junior wing, went 7-of-12 from the floor and hit all six of his free-throw attempts. Junior forward Reid Travis added 16 points and seven rebounds for Stanford (6-1).

The Cardinal outscored the Pirates, 40-23, in the second half after the two were tied at 26 at the half. Stanford went on a 7-0 run early in the second half and never trailed after.

Stanford shot 42.1 percent in the game, despite hitting just two of its 15 3-point attempts. The Cardinal capitalized from the foul line, going 16-of-17 on free throws.

Seton Hall got 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting from junior guard Khadeen Carrington, but he was the only player to hit double figures. The Pirates (4-2) struggled offensively, shooting 36.7 percent from the field and a dismal 1-for-16 (6.7 percent) on 3s.

The Pirates had 23 turnovers in the game and were just 6-of-24 (25 percent) from the floor in the second half.

Sophomore forward Michael Nzei and junior forward Angel Delgado both just missed out on double-doubles for Seton Hall. Nzei had nine points and eight rebounds, while Delgado had eight points and nine rebounds. Outside of Carrington, Nzei and Delgado, Seton Hall's other players combined for just 15 points on 4-for-24 shooting.

In coach Jerod Haase's first season, Stanford is off to a 6-1 start. The Cardinal struggled out of the gate last season, going 2-3 in their first five games on their way to a 15-15 season.