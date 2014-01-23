Preview: Stanford at UCLA

UCLA looks to bounce back from last weekend’s loss at Utah when the Bruins host Stanford, which has won three straight after opening Pac-12 play with two losses. The game features two of the leading candidates for Pac-12 Player of the Year in UCLA’s Kyle Anderson and Stanford’s Chasson Randle. The two point guards rank among the top four scorers in conference games, and Anderson is coming off a career-high 28-point effort in the 74-69 loss to Utah.

The Bruins averaged 81.4 points in their first five Pac-12 games, but figure to be tested by a Stanford team that held Washington sharpshooter C.J. Wilcox to nine points Saturday. Randle, averaging 15 points in four games against the Bruins, matched his career high with 33 points in the 79-67 victory over the Huskies. ”I thought Chasson played a terrific game on both ends of the floor,“ Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. ”I thought he defended well and made a number of good plays.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (12-5, 3-2 Pac-12): Dawkins has used the same starting five of Randle, Anthony Brown, Josh Huestis, Dwight Powell and Stefan Nastic in all 17 games, but the team’s lack of depth remains a concern. Guard Robbie Lemons accounted for Stanford’s only four bench points against Washington, but forward John Gage is making a case for more playing time. The frontline of Huestis, Powell and Nastic continues to impress, and Powell is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in six games against UCLA.

ABOUT UCLA (14-4, 3-2): Guard Jordan Adams averages a team-high 17.4 points, but his performance has been overshadowed by the dynamic play of Anderson, who is averaging 15.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Twin forwards David and Travis Wear combined for nine points and six rebounds against Utah, and the Bruins will need a stronger effort against Stanford’s solid frontcourt. Freshman guard Zach LaVine (12.6 points) has been the Bruins’ top scoring threat off the bench while shooting 45.1 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has won 14 of the last 17 meetings against Stanford, including both encounters last season.

2. Stanford is 13-33 in Pac-12 road games since 2008-09.

3. Anderson averaged 11.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in two games against Stanford last season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 79, Stanford 74