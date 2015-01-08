Preview: Stanford at UCLA

A once-promising season has taken a disastrous turn for UCLA, which will be trying to snap a five-game slide when it hosts Stanford on Thursday. The Bruins ended a three-game road trip with a 71-39 loss at Utah on Sunday and are averaging 47.3 points in the last four contests. UCLA will have a tough time turning that offense around against the Cardinal, who are winners of four straight and have held five of their last seven opponents to 60 or fewer points.

The Bruins went to the Sweet 16 last spring but have lost to every major-conference opponent they have faced this season. “We have a lot of guys who are struggling to shoot the basketball and don’t have a lot of confidence,” UCLA coach Steve Alford told reporters. “This has been a long stretch for us and a tough stretch for such a young team.” Stanford has not won at the Bruins since 2005 and has dropped eight of the last 10 in the series overall.

ABOUT STANFORD (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12): The Cardinal are forcing an average of 16 turnovers in the last four games and are keeping the pressure up on defense to help cover some of the inconsistencies on offense. “When shots are going, everything’s great,” guard Chasson Randle told reporters. “When shots aren’t, we want to be a team that does other things and stays in it and stays persistent.” Randle became the school’s career leader in 3-pointers when he pushed his total to 242 in an overtime victory over Washington on Sunday but is just 2-of-11 from beyond the arc in the last two games.

ABOUT UCLA (8-7, 0-2): Leading scorer Bryce Alford went scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting against Utah and is 5-of-38 from the floor over the last three games. “I always stay in Bryce’s head to tell him to stay confident, to keep shooting and to get to the free-throw line,” senior guard Norman Powell told reporters. “It’s going to happen. He’s a tough-minded kid. The fans don’t bother him. The outside noise doesn’t bother him. He just needs to stay with it.” Powell, who averages 15.1 points, has failed to score in double figures in three of the last four contests.

1. Stanford is looking for its first 3-0 conference start since 2004.

2. UCLA freshman Kevon Looney (9.9) ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounding but has seen that number dip to 7.4 during the losing streak.

3. Randle’s 18 3-pointers in seven games against the Bruins are tied for his most against any Pac-12 opponent.

PREDICTION: UCLA 55, Stanford 53