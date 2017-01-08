Preview: Stanford at UCLA

UCLA isn't blowing out the weaker teams the way it did the first month of the season, and Sunday evening the No. 5 Bruins will face another squad with far less talent when Stanford visits for a Pac-12 game. UCLA is coming off a 10-point win against visiting California on Thursday night, a game in which the Bruins led by 20 at the half, but let the Golden Bears get as close as five in the game's final minute.

UCLA also lost its conference opener to No. 14 Oregon and then allowed Oregon State to hang around before beating the Beavers by 13 points. Stanford and Oregon State are probably the two weakest teams in the Pac-12 this season, so it will be interesting if the Bruins can get back to beating weaker teams by 15 points or more, something they did in eight of the first 11 games but haven't done in the last five. One reason for the recent decline in productivity on the offensive side of the floor has been the horrendous shooting slump by junior wing Isaac Hamilton, the team's leading scorer last season (16.8) who's a combined 2-for-24 from the floor in the last three games for a total of seven points. Stanford probably wishes it had UCLA's problems, as the Cardinal have lost the last three games and will likely be without leading scorer and rebounder Reid Travis, who suffered a right shoulder injury during practice earlier in the week and is out indefinitely.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1.

ABOUT STANFORD (8-7, 0-3 Pac-12): If the Cardinal are without Reid as expected, they'll need Michael Humphrey to burn a lot of his minutes and try to cover some of his productivity. Humphrey moved into the starting lineup and played a season-high 30 minutes in Thursday's loss at USC, but only contributed six points on 3-for-13 shooting and six rebounds. The 6-9 forward played a similar role for Stanford last season, when he started 27 games played at least 32 minutes nine times, including five of the last seven games, so a larger role on the team shouldn't require much adaptation.

ABOUT UCLA (15-1, 2-1): Bryce Alford continues his superb senior year, especially when compared to seasons past. His scoring and assist averages aren't what stands out, but rather his shooting percentages, as he's converting 48.3 percent of his field goals and 43.4 percent of his 3-point attempts after not shooting better than 40 percent from the field in any of his first three seasons with the Bruins. He hasn't shown any signs of a dropoff either, shooting 59.4 percent in the three conference games and 13-for-22 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA G Aaron Holiday is one of six players in the nation who have scored at least 200 points without starting a game.

2. The Bruins have blocked 103 shots this season, putting them within range of breaking the single-season school record of 199 set in 2010-11.

3. Stanford averages 68.2 points per game, compared to 93.1 for UCLA.

PREDICTION: UCLA 90, Stanford 78