UCLA 91, Stanford 74: Tony Parker scored a career-high 22 points off the bench and Jordan Adams added 19 as the Bruins rolled past the visiting Cardinal.

Norman Powell had 13 points and Kyle Anderson collected 13 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for UCLA (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12), which bounced back from last Saturday’s loss at Utah by forcing 19 turnovers. Zach LaVine chipped in 10 points and six assists to help the Bruins snap Stanford’s three-game winning streak.

Dwight Powell led Stanford (12-6, 3-3) with 17 points and 13 rebounds while Josh Huestis contributed 12 points and 12 boards. Leading scorer Chasson Randle, who matched his career-high with 33 points in last Saturday’s win over Washington, missed 13 of his 16 shots and finished with 14 points.

The Cardinal trailed by as many as 14 in the first half before cutting the deficit to 42-31 at the break. LaVine hit a 3-pointer with just under 13 minutes remaining to put UCLA ahead 55-39, and the Bruins cruised to their ninth straight win over Stanford at Pauley Pavilion.

Stanford cut the lead to 12 points on Anthony Brown’s 3-pointer with 2:12 to play, but UCLA refused to let the Cardinal edge any closer. The Bruins shot 52.3 percent from the field and surpassed the 70-point mark for the first time in their last three games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford committed 11 of its season-high 19 turnovers in the first half. … UCLA twin forwards David and Travis Wear were held to a combined six points and four rebounds while collecting four fouls apiece. … Stanford, which committed less than 10 turnovers in each of its previous three games, fell to 13-34 in Pac-12 road games since 2008-09.