UCLA 84, Stanford 59: Norman Powell scored a season-high 22 points and Travis Wear added 16 as the Bruins led wire-to-wire in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Kyle Anderson collected 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for No. 2 seed UCLA (25-8), which shot 65.2 percent and advanced to face top-seeded Arizona in Saturday’s championship game. The Bruins, who will look to avenge a 79-75 loss to the Wildcats on Jan. 9, have won their first two tournament games by an average of 22 points.

Dwight Powell paced No. 6 seed Stanford (21-12) with 16 points and four rebounds while leading scorer Chasson Randle was held to 11 points, eight below his season average. The Cardinal are hoping their 79-58 win over Arizona State in the quarterfinals will earn them an NCAA tournament berth for the first time in six years under coach Johnny Dawkins.

UCLA held Stanford to eight first-half field goals and led 44-29 at the break, and the Bruins moved ahead 56-31 on Powell’s three-point play with just over 15 minutes remaining. Stanford, which was looking to reach the title game for the first time since 2008, was outrebounded 35-22 and missed 15 of its 21 shots from 3-point range.

The Cardinal were playing their third game in three days, and fatigue might have played a role early when UCLA jumped to a 24-5 lead. Travis Wear was 8-for-8 from the field for UCLA, which shot 62.1 percent from the field in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA F Tony Parker, who averaged 17.5 points in two regular-season games against Stanford, had five points and four rebounds before fouling out with five minutes remaining. … Stanford shot 62.2 percent from the field in an 83-74 win over UCLA on Feb. 22, when Randle made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points. … UCLA has won 16 of its last 20 games against Stanford since the start of the 2005-06 season.