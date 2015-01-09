FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCLA 86, Stanford 81
January 9, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

UCLA 86, Stanford 81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “team” to “teams”)

UCLA 86, Stanford 81 (2OT): Freshman Kevon Looney recorded season highs of 27 points and 19 rebounds as the Bruins battled back from a double-digit deficit and outlasted the visiting Cardinal.

Tony Parker added 22 points and 12 boards for UCLA (9-7, 1-2 Pac-12), which snapped a five-game slide. Bryce Alford (15 points) nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in the first overtime but fouled Chasson Randle at the other end for his fifth foul, leading to a split at the line and a second extra period.

Randle delivered a season-high 32 points and hit seven 3-pointers but Stanford (10-4, 2-1) could not overcome some poor free-throw shooting in the final seconds and finished 14-of-21 at the line. Anthony Brown scored 21 points and Rosco Allen had 14 off the bench as the Cardinal lost their 10th straight at UCLA.

Stanford held a 64-51 lead with 8 1/2 minutes left before the Bruins began to fight back, getting 10 points from Looney and a go-ahead 3-pointer from Alford in a 15-1 run that gave UCLA the lead at 66-65 with just under four minutes to play. Randle split a pair of free throws to tie it and both teams missed three shots down the stretch to force overtime.

Randle knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first extra period but came up short again at the line after Alford gave him a chance to win it, forcing the second extra session. Parker hit the go-ahead layup in the second OT and dunked to make it 84-79 with 15 seconds left before Norman Powell sealed it with a pair of free throws.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Randle entered the game leading the Pac-12 in free-throw percentage at 93.4 but went 3-of-6 at the line. … Stanford was denied its first 3-0 start in Pac-12 play since 2004. … The Bruins went 24-of-39 from the free-throw line but had a 51-42 advantage on the glass.

