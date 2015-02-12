Preview: Stanford at Utah

Utah is staring at two straight home games as it tries to hold off Arizona for first place in the Pac-12. The 10th-ranked Utes will try to pick up their third straight win when they host Stanford on Thursday. The Cardinal are 1 1/2 games behind Arizona and Utah atop the Pac-12 and snapped out of a two-game slide with home win over USC on Sunday but will play four of their final seven regular-season games on the road.

The Utes are a model of efficiency with an offense ranked fifth nationally in field goal percentage (50 percent) and a top-10 scoring defense allowing an average of 56 points. Utah put both on display while taking out USC and Colorado by a combined 56 points to start the month. Stanford is getting a break by only facing the Utes once in the regular season and has an offense capable of doing some damage if senior star Chasson Randle can find his form from long distance.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT STANFORD (16-7, 7-4 Pac-12): Randle leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.3 points but totaled 30 on 8-of-25 shooting in the last two games, including 2-of-15 from beyond the arc. “Shots are going to fall and shots are not going to fall sometimes,” Randle told reporters, “but one thing that I can always hang my hat on is my team winning. That’s something I’m proud of with all our guys.” All five starters scored in double figures in the 70-62 win over USC to help pick up some of the slack.

ABOUT UTAH (18-4, 8-2): The Utes displayed a stifling defense in a 67-39 win at USC on Feb. 1 and then broke out the offense on Saturday at Colorado, going off at 57.8 percent from the field and 59.1 percent from beyond the arc in the 79-51 victory. “We have a willingness to share the basketball,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “Our players have learned to pass up a good shot for a great shot. It’s selflessness, not selfishness. We don’t seem to take bad shots.” Guard Brandon Taylor scored all 18 of his points against Colorado from 3-point range and is shooting 57.1 percent from beyond the arc in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. Randle went 7-of-10 from the field en route to 22 points in a 61-60 win over Utah in the regular-season finale last year.

2. Utah has won 15 straight at home.

3. The Utes have posted their eight conference wins by an average of 24.6 points.

PREDICTION: Utah 75, Stanford 61