Preview: Utah vs. Stanford

Utah has much loftier expectations than it had in previous Pac-12 tournament appearances and the third-seeded Utes will take their first step toward a much-coveted title when they meet No. 6 Stanford in the second round Thursday in Las Vegas. Utah received a bye into the quarterfinals thanks to their 13-5 mark during Pac-12 play. The Utes missed a chance at a No. 2 seed when they lost their regular-season finale to Washington, a team Stanford beat by two points in Wednesday’s opening round.

Stanford lost 75-59 to Utah during their only regular-season meeting, but the Cardinal should be fired up after Chasson Randle buried a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to cap the comeback win against Washington. Randle will need to be even better if Stanford hopes to toppled the Utes as he had an otherwise sub-par game, shooting 3-for-11 with 10 points. He’ll be matched against the other top point guard in the Pac-12, Delon Wright, who comes in averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT UTAH (23-7): Look for the Utes to continue turning more to Jordan Loveridge as the temperature rises in the postseason. He’s averaging 24.9 minutes this season, but has played at least 30 in the last three games, including a season-high 34 against Washington. He’s second among all juniors in the Pac-12 in career scoring, so his experience should come in handy the deeper the Utes can get in this tournament.

ABOUT STANFORD (19-12): Stefan Nastic gives the Cardinal a quality second scoring option and it certainly increases his value that he stands 6-11. He scored 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting against Washington, but didn’t do much against the Utes earlier this season, matching his season-low of seven points on 2-for-9 from the floor. The Cardinal could be in trouble if Nastic has similar struggles against Utah and Randle is off target for most of the game as he was against Washington.

TIP-INS

1. Utah won Western Athletic Conference tournament titles in 1995 and 1997 and Mountain West tournament championships in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

2. Utah’s opponents shot a conference-low 30.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line during the regular season.

3. Utes G Brandon Taylor has made 165 3-pointers in his career, which is sixth in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Stanford 68, Utah 66