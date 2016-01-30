Preview: Stanford at Utah

Utah was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 but opened league play by dropping three of its first four games, including a surprising overtime loss at Stanford on Jan. 1. The Utes have since sharpened their defensive presence and bring a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s rematch against the visiting Cardinal, who turned in one of their worst efforts of the season Wednesday in a 91-75 loss at Colorado.

Sophomore center Jakob Poeltl, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, had 21 points and nine boards in Wednesday’s 73-64 win over California as the Utes moved into a tie for third place with Colorado and USC. Utah leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 66.9 points per game in league play and appears well-positioned to avenge its earlier loss to the Cardinal, who have struggled to replace leading rebounder Reid Travis. No timetable has been given for the return of the 6-8 forward, who averages 12.8 points and 7.1 boards and will miss his 12th straight game Saturday with a stress fracture in his left leg. Stanford overcame Travis’ absence in the league opener as Utah shot 45.8 percent from the foul line, but the test figures to be tougher in Salt Lake City where the Utes are 10-1 this season.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (11-8, 4-4 Pac-12): The Cardinal trailed by double digits for the final 31 minutes of Wednesday’s loss at Colorado despite a stellar outing from senior forward Rosco Allen, who had a career high-tying 25 points and is averaging 18.2 points over the last six games. Allen has made a total of 14 3-pointers in the last six contests but needs help from fellow starters Marcus Allen, Dorian Pickens and Michael Humphrey, who were held to a combined total of 23 points against the Buffaloes. Freshman forward Marcus Sheffield had 17 points against Utah earlier this month but is 5-of-19 shooting over his last two games.

ABOUT UTAH (16-5, 5-3): Poeltl has led the Utes’ recent surge and moved toward the front of the Pac-12 player of the year race, but the team has also received a boost near the rim from forward Kyle Kuzma, who scored 15 points Thursday against Cal while holding star freshman Ivan Rabb in check. Guard Brandon Taylor averages 9.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Utes, who limited Cal to 38.3 percent shooting, including 6-of-17 from 3-point range. “I‘m convinced that defense wins championships and wins games,” coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “Our guys like playing defense, and we’re taking a lot of pride in it.”

TIP-INS

1. Utah leads the all-time series 17-12, including 11-3 in Salt Lake City.

2. Stanford is averaging 75 points in its four Pac-12 victories compared to 61.2 points in its four conferences losses.

3. Utah has been outscored in the paint once in its first eight Pac-12 games.

PREDICTION: Utah 77, Stanford 68