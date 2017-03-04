Preview: Stanford at Utah

Utah looks to keep its hopes for a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 tournament alive on Saturday as the resurgent Utes face visiting Stanford, which could finish anywhere between seventh and 10th in the conference. Utah can secure the fourth seed with a win on Saturday and a California loss to Colorado earlier in the day.

Forward Kyle Kuzma averages 16 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Utes, who turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season in Thursday’s 74-44 victory over Cal at the Huntsman Center. Guard Sedrick Barefield scored a game-high 14 points to lead four players in double figures as Utah held the Bears to a season-low point total on 23.5 percent shooting. “I truly sense that things are starting to get a little bit clearer,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “We’re doing a nice job defensively. We played every possession of (Thursday’s) game man-to-man, and guys locked in and took a lot of pride in defending.” The Utes are looking to avenge an 81-75 loss to Stanford in Palo Alto on Feb. 4, when Cardinal forward Reid Travis scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting in just 25 minutes while battling foul trouble.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (14-15, 6-11 Pac-12): Travis averages 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Cardinal, who played well in a two-point loss to Oregon before struggling in Thursday’s 91-72 loss at Colorado. Senior guard Marcus Allen scored a team-high 15 points against the Buffaloes but the team’s season-long woes at point guard continued as Christian Sanders and Robert Cartwright combined for 12 points in a total of 48 minutes. The team’s best long-range option is forward Dorian Pickens, who ranks second on the team in scoring (12.3) while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT UTAH (19-10, 10-7): Kuzma scored in double figures for the 14th straight game against Cal and drew high praise from Bears coach Cuonzo Martin. “You expect him to score points,” Martin told reporters. “He does a great job. He’s a guy who is going to find ways to score the basketball. You're not just stopping him one way.” Freshman guard Devon Daniels, averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, has missed the last two games due to suspension and Krystkowiak has not indicated when the Michigan native will return to the lineup.

TIP-INS

1. Utah is 11-3 all-time when facing the Cardinal in Salt Lake City.

2. Stanford is 1-9 on the road, including 1-7 record in Pac-12 play.

3. The Utes are 10-0 when limiting opponents to 64 points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Utah 75, Stanford 62