Stanford 61, Utah 60: Chasson Randle scored 22 points as the host Cardinal held off a late charge by the Utes to claim the victory in Pac-12 play.

Stefan Nastic added 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Josh Huestis added 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals as Stanford (19-11, 10-8) halted a three-game losing skid. Dwight Powell hit a tiebreaking free throw with 36.1 seconds left and Utah’s Brandon Taylor turned the ball over with 1.8 seconds to go as the Utes came up empty while playing for the winning shot.

Taylor scored 14 points and Delon Wright and Jeremy Olsen had 12 apiece for Utah (20-10, 9-9). Dallin Bachynski added 10 points for the Utes, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The Utes trailed by 11 points before Wright and Taylor hit consecutive 3-pointers to start a 15-3 run and Utah took its initial lead of the game at 58-57 on Bachynski’s dunk with 2:30 to go. A 3-pointer by Huestis put Stanford back ahead and Bachynski hit two free throws with 55.4 seconds left to knot it at 60.

Randle scored 11 first-half points as Stanford led 33-25 at the break. Utah trimmed its deficit to three early in the second half but the Cardinal surged back ahead to 54-43 on Nastic’s basket with under eight minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Randle made three 3-pointers to raise his career count to 203, allowing him to surpass Kris Weems (201 from 1995-99) for fifth place in school history. … Utah committed 13 of its 17 turnovers in the first half. … The Cardinal missed five consecutive free throws in the final two minutes before Powell made the decisive one.