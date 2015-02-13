Bachynski sparks Utah win vs. Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY -- It’s a rare thing for a senior to accept coming off the bench after losing a starting job to a freshman. Utah Utes center Dallin Bachynski has not been bitter about sliding behind Jakob Poeltl on the depth chart. Bachynski has simply worked hard to prepare himself for whatever opportunities emerged for him to make an impact.

Against the Stanford Cardinal, he earned a chance to step into the spotlight. Bachynski knew he would be counted on to contribute major minutes after a pregame talk with Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak.

“Before the game, he just came to me and said, ‘You know what? I think you’re a good matchup against (Stefan) Nastic and a couple of the other guys and we’re going to need you today -- so make sure you’re ready,” Bachynski said.

Bachynski did not disappoint. He scored a season high 13 points off the bench and a pair of huge baskets before halftime to help No. 11 Utah run away from Stanford for a 75-59 victory on Thursday night.

Guard Delon Wright scored a team-high 15 points while forwards Jordan Loveridge and Brekkott Chapman added 12 apiece to help the Utes (19-4, 9-2 Pac-12) snap a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal in Pac-12 play.

Bachynski made some huge plays before halftime to help secure this latest victory.

After blowing an early lead, Stanford tied it at 27 on a 3-pointer from Anthony Brown with 2:12 left before halftime. Utah scored three baskets in those final two minutes to create some breathing room.

The last two baskets came in dramatic fashion from Bachynski. He made a floater to beat the shot clock and then scored a put-back jumper to beat the halftime buzzer for a 33-27 lead.

It helped Utah break open the game after halftime. The Utes made their first six shots from the field after halftime to open up a double digit lead. Loveridge made baskets on three straight possessions -- culminating in a 3-pointer off a turnover -- to put Utah ahead 47-29 with 15:33 remaining.

The Cardinal went 7:16 spanning both halves without making a basket.

“That’s what we do best, I feel like, is play defense,” Wright said. “We play good team defense and try to take away a team’s best players.”

Guard Anthony Brown scored 15 points, guard Marcus Allen added a career-high 13 and guard Chasson Randle chipped in 10 to lead Stanford. It wasn’t enough to keep the Cardinal (16-8, 7-5 Pac-12) from suffering its most lopsided loss to a league opponent this season. Stanford lost by an average margin of 3.8 points per contest in their other four Pac-12 setbacks.

Utah did an excellent job containing Randle. He came into the game averaging a conference-best 20.3 points per game, but shot just 2-of-11 from the field and did not score his first basket until 6:22 remained in the game.

“Utah did a good job,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins said. “They paid a lot of attention to him. Their defense was really sound. It was just one of those games where you give them credit for how they defended and we move on. It was a tough loss. But every loss is tough in conference.”

Stanford made a brief run and threatened to cut it to single digits again when Brown drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to trim Utah’s lead to 48-37. Wright kept it from turning into a bigger run. He drilled a jumper and then stole the ball and took it in for a layup on the ensuing possession to help the Utes go back up 52-37.

The Cardinal cut the deficit to 10 on a pair of free throws from Randle, making it 56-46 in favor of Utah with 8:55 remaining. That’s as close as Stanford could get the rest of the way. Bachynski and Chapman made back-to-back layups and then Bachynski converted a 3-point play to give the Utes a 66-48 lead with 5:59 left in the game.

“They never get away from what they do,” Brown said. “They always get great shots and play good defense. They’re a solid team. They don’t beat themselves.”

Stanford crashed the glass and created second-chance baskets to charge out to an early 10-4 lead.

Forward Michael Humphrey did most of the damage with back-to-back tip-in baskets to help fuel a 6-0 Cardinal run.

Utah retook a 13-12 lead on consecutive 3-pointers from forward Brekkott Chapman. It was part of a 17-5 run that boosted the Utes’ advantage to 21-15. Stanford struggled during Utah’s go-ahead scoring spree, missing eight of 10 shots from the field at one point.

The Cardinal kept pace with the Utes even after that slump before Utah finally pulled away for good after halftime.

“Stanford did a good job,” Krystkowiak said. “They were onto a lot of our plays and calls and were prepared. That’s usually the case with the first game of the weekend. You’ve got four or five days -- adequate time to get geared up. And they did a nice job. But we collapsed the defense a little bit. It wasn’t the smoothest offensive night, but I thought the passing was terrific.”

NOTES: Utah is the only team to rank in the top 10 nationally in both offensive and defensive points per possession. ... The Utes have won 16 straight home games dating to last season, which is the team’s longest such streak since winning 21 straight in the 2004-05 season. ... Stanford came into the game shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range, which ranks 12th in the nation. ... Utah’s reserves outscored Stanford’s reserves 33-5.