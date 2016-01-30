Utah 96, Stanford 74

Center Jakob Poeltl scored 23 points and forward Dakarai Tucker added 17 to lead Utah to a 96-74 victory over Stanford on Saturday in Pac-12 play at Salt Lake City.

Forward Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points while guard Brandon Taylor chipped in 15 and guard Lorenzo Bonam added 14 for the Utes. Utah (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12) won its fifth straight conference game and beat the Cardinal for the 10th time in Stanford’s last 11 trips to Salt Lake City.

Forwards Rosco Allen and Dorian Pickens scored 16 points apiece and forward Marcus Sheffield added 13 points to lead Stanford. The Cardinal (11-8, 4-5) lost their third straight Pac-12 road game after winning at Oregon State in their Pac-12 road opener.

Utah got off to a blistering start on offense. The Utes shot 70.8 percent (17-of-24) from the field in the first half, including a 60 percent (6 of 10) clip from the perimeter.

The Utes made seven straight shots early in the first half to take a 19-16 lead. Kuzma got the spurt going with back-to-back baskets and then forward Jordan Loveridge capped it off with a layup.

Stanford hung close by answering with five consecutive baskets. Guard Marcus Allen and Sheffield made back-to-back layups to tie the game at 20-20 and ignite the Cardinal’s string of made baskets.

It didn’t keep the Cardinal within reach of Utah for long. Taylor drilled a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-2 run that gave Utah its first double-digit lead. Tucker and forward Brekkott Chapman finished off the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers, putting the Utes up 45-32 with 2:03 left before halftime.

Utah built up a 14-point lead early in the second half, going up 58-44 on a layup from Bonam. Stanford whittled the lead back down to single digits after Sheffield made a layup to cut Utah’s lead to 62-53.

But the Cardinal went cold at that point. Stanford missed five straight shots, opening the door for the Utes to break open the game again.

Utah took advantage of the opportunity as Poeltl hit four free throws and scored on a dunk to help the Utes regain a double-digit lead. It sparked a 13-5 run that culminated in a corner 3-pointer from Taylor and a 75-58 Utah lead with 6:50 remaining.