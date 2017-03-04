Bonam paces Utah past Stanford

Lorenzo Bonam scored a game-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field to lead Utah to a 67-59 win over Stanford in a Pac-12 game Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and six rebounds for the Utes, who won their third consecutive game to improve to 20-10 overall and 11-7 in the Pac-12.

Dorian Pickens led Stanford (14-16, 6-12) with 20 points before he fouled out.

The second half was close with four ties and three lead changes before Utah went on an 11-2 run, including the last six by Bonam, to take a 62-54 lead with 2:47 left in regulation.

After Stanford cut the lead to 63-59 with 1:48 left in the game, it could not score again and Bonam iced the game with two free throws with 41 seconds left and a dunk with 27 seconds remaining.

Stanford led by as many as 11 points in the first half with 7:44 left before halftime. An 11-2 run got the Cardinal to that point with it leading 23-12.

Utah responded with eight unanswered points all on layups to cut the lead to 23-20 with 5:09 left in the half.

Stanford led 28-26 at halftime, limiting Utah to shooting only 35.5 percent from the field. Reid Travis had seven points and six rebounds in the first half for the Cardinal.

Stanford was beset by turnovers, finishing with 15. Travis, one of the Cardinal's top players, was limited to only four points in the second half. He finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.