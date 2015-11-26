Preview: Stanford vs. Villanova

Ninth-ranked Villanova looks to continue its winning ways when it faces Stanford in the semifinals of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Wildcats beat Akron 75-56 in the campus round of the tournament to improve to 4-0 for the third straight season and extend their winning streak against non-conference opponents in the regular season to 19 games.

Villanova has met Stanford just once - a 96-76 win over the Cardinal in 1970 - and hopes to inflict another double-digit defeat on a non-conference foe after winning its first four games by an average margin of 28.8 points. Stanford is left to search for answers following another humbling defeat as it suffered a 78-61 setback to Saint Mary’s - its first loss to the Gaels in over 30 years. The Cardinal were also brushed aside 85-70 by SMU on Nov. 19 and are in danger of dropping three straight non-conference games for the first time since 2009-10. Stanford is 12-16 against current Big East teams, but looks to pull off an upset in November that could go a long way in earning an NCAA Tournament bid in March after missing out last year.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT STANFORD (2-2): Reid Travis scored a career-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinal were outscored 45-24 after halftime against Saint Mary‘s. “We were as bad as I’ve seen us be defensively in the second half,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “That’s very disappointing and we have to learn from that.” Marcus Allen went 6-of-6 from the floor and tallied all 14 of his points in the first half but was held scoreless in the second stanza in his second game back after recovering from a stress fracture in his foot.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (4-0): Josh Hart was named the Big East Player of the Week after averaging 18.7 points per game -- including a career-high 27 points on Sunday versus the Zips -- in wins over Nebraska, East Tennessee State and Akron. “Josh is going to be really important for us,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. “Josh hit some threes and got to the rim as he’s real good at that.” Ryan Arcidiacono filled up the stat sheet by registering 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds against Akron and has 22 assists compared to just one turnover this season.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova is 2-0 at the Barclays Center after winning the Legends Classic in 2014 while Stanford is 3-3.

2. The Wildcats have won 34 straight games when scoring 70 or more points.

3. The Cardinal are 11-20 against ranked opponents under Dawkins.

PREDICTION: Villanova 72, Stanford 57