Preview: Stanford at Washington

Washington has lost three straight heading into Wednesday’s home game against Stanford, but coach Lorenzo Romar isn’t about to panic. The Huskies are 11-2 this season at Alaska Airlines Arena, where they play five of their final seven games. “We have to make hay in our barn, as they say,” Romar told reporters after Sunday’s 91-65 loss at Colorado. “If there was ever a time to make a run, we’ve got to do it now.”

The Huskies have a tough assignment in Stanford, which has won six of its last eight games to move into a tie for fifth in the Pac-12. The Cardinal turned in one of their most complete games of the season in an 80-69 victory at California on Feb. 5 when forward Dwight Powell collected 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Powell has averaged 12 points and 6.2 boards in five career games against the Huskies, who have won eight of the last 10 meetings.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT STANFORD (15-7, 6-4 Pac-12): Point guard Chasson Randle, averaging a team-high 18.8 points, matched a career high with 33 in Stanford’s 79-67 win over Washington on Jan. 18. Forward Josh Huestis ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounds at 8.1 per game and contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds in last month’s win over the Huskies. The team could use more consistency from wing Anthony Brown, who broke out of a mini-shooting slump by scoring 16 points against California.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (13-11, 5-6): Star guard C.J. Wilcox is primed for a bounce-back effort after being held to eight points on 2-of-10 shooting – including 0-of-7 from beyond the arc – against Colorado. Wilcox is second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.3 points per game for the Huskies, who are last in the conference in scoring defense while allowing an average of 76.5 points. Guard Nigel Williams-Goss leads all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring in league play, and is averaging 19.3 points over his last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 11-1 when leading at halftime.

2. Washington is 11-0 when leading with five minutes remaining.

3. Stanford has committed fewer than 10 turnovers in six of its last eight games.

PREDICTION: Stanford 72, Washington 68