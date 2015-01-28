Preview: Stanford at Washington

Washington dismissed shot-blocking force Robert Upshaw from the program earlier this week and attempts to move forward when it hosts Stanford on Wednesday in Pac-12 play. The 7-foot Upshaw was booted from the squad one day after the Huskies suffered a 77-56 loss at Utah on Sunday night. No reason was given for the dismissal of a player who leads the nation with 85 blocked shots and was averaging 10.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

The Cardinal have won eight of their last 10 games and star guard Chasson Randle scored 21 points in Saturday’s 89-70 victory over Arizona State for his 37th career 20-point outing. Randle, who leads Stanford with a 20.2 scoring average and with 50 3-point baskets, had 24 points when the Cardinal posted a 68-60 overtime victory over Washington on Jan. 4. Randle has scored more than 20 points in six of the past seven games and is averaging 23.3 points during the span.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STANFORD (14-5, 5-2 Pac-12): Forward Anthony Brown had 21 points in the win over Arizona State and the senior is averaging 15.8 points while grabbing a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game. “Getting more and more confidence each game, for me personally,” Brown told reporters. “Like coach (Johnny Dawkins) always says, this is your last year, so have no regrets.” Center Stefan Nastic had 20 points against the Sun Devils and is averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-5, 3-4): The Huskies have nobody who can make up for the shot-altering skills of Upshaw, who was dismissed from Fresno State before landing at Washington. Forward Shawn Kemp, Jr. has been the second-most productive frontcourt player and is averaging 9.7 points but has blocked just 12 shots and averages only 3.8 rebounds. Point guard Nigel Williams-Goss leads Washington in scoring (14.3) and assists (6.2) while shooting guard Andrew Andrews averages 12 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has lost five straight at Washington dating back to a 65-51 win on Jan. 31, 2008.

2. Huskies G Darin Johnson (leg) played 16 scoreless minutes against Utah after missing the previous three games.

3. The Cardinal have committed 10 or fewer turnovers 11 times this season.

PREDICTION: Stanford 72, Washington 66