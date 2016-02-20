Preview: Stanford at Washington

Washington’s freshmen were the talk of the Pac-12 after opening league play with a 5-1 record, but that seems like months ago for the free-falling Huskies. Coach Lorenzo Romar’s squad has lost four straight heading into Saturday’s contest against visiting Stanford, whose faint Pac-12 title hopes were kept alive with back-to-back wins over Oregon and Washington State.

Stanford’s recent surge has been sparked by Rosco Allen and Michael Humphrey, who recorded a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds in Thursday’s 72-56 win over the Cougars. Humphrey, who had scored a total of six points over his previous three games while battling a thigh injury, will be a key player down the stretch for a Stanford team seeking its second NCAA Tournament berth in eight seasons under coach Johnny Dawkins. Like the Cardinal, Washington likely needs to win its remaining regular-season games to remain in the Tournament conversation. “We’ve lost our margin for error,” Romar told reporters. “We don’t have very many opportunities to go out and not come out on top in order to get an at-large bid. It’s still there. It’s still within sight, but we can’t make many mistakes.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (13-11, 6-7 Pac-12): Four players are averaging double figures in scoring for the Cardinal - including Dorian Pickens, who recorded 14 points in Thursday’s win and is 7-of-12 from 3-point range over his last three games. Allen and Humphrey were on the floor for a combined total of 75 minutes Thursday as the Cardinal again played without leading rebounder Reid Travis, who will miss his 17th straight game due to a stress reaction in his left leg. Stanford is last in the conference in scoring (69.9 points per game) and 3-point shooting percentage (32.8) but has shot over 43 percent from the field in its last two contests.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (15-11, 7-7): Malik Dime made his first start of the season in place of Noah Dickerson and scored eight points over 19 minutes in Thursday’s 78-75 loss to California as the Huskies were outrebounded 54-44. Washington continues to lean on Andrew Andrews (conference-high 20.4 points per game) along with Marquese Chriss and Dejounte Murray, who ranks among the league leaders in steals (1.8) and assists (4.6). Chriss is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over his last eight games for the Huskies, who lead the nation in blocks at 7.2 per contest but regularly lose the rebounding battle.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won its last three meetings with the Huskies and holds a 74-69 lead in the all-time series.

2. Nine of Washington’s 14 league games have been decided by five points or fewer.

3. Stanford is 9-1 when outrebounding its opponent.

PREDICTION: Washington 73, Stanford 67