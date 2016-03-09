Preview: Stanford vs. Washington

Washington’s Andrew Andrews isn’t a household name, but the senior guard might be the hottest shooter in the nation heading into Wednesday’s first-round matchup against No. 9 seed Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. Andrews has averaged 32.7 points over the last three games for the eighth-seeded Huskies, who likely need to reach the tournament title game in order to receive an NCAA Tournament at-large berth.

Andrews closed the regular season by scoring a career-high 47 points in last Wednesday’s 99-91 victory over Washington State and said he likes his team’s chances to make a deep run in this week’s tournament. “We have the pieces,” Andrews told reporters. “We have a group of guys who can make a few more plays to get us wins. It brings so much excitement to me, especially going into March, because anything can happen.” For the Huskies to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive, they’ll need to get past a Stanford team that has won four of the last six games in the series. But Washington snapped a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal on Feb. 20 as freshman guard Dejounte Murray had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the Huskies to a 64-53 victory in Seattle.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (15-14): Senior forward Rosco Allen, an All-Pac-12 First Team selection, averaged 17.9 points over his last seven contests and had a team-high 20 points along with nine rebounds in last month’s loss to the Huskies. Senior point guard Christian Sanders was suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules last week and is not expected to play in the Pac-12 tournament. The Cardinal suffered their most one-sided loss of the season in last Saturday’s 94-62 defeat to Arizona and need a bounce-back effort from guard Dorian Pickens, who was playing well until the Wildcats held the sophomore to eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (17-13): Andrews scored fewer than 12 points twice this season, and one of the games came against Stanford on Feb. 20 as the league’s leading scorer missed all four field-goal attempts and finished with eight points. The Huskies’ roster is tied for the fifth youngest in Division I and features a promising point guard in Murray, who was named to the second team all-conference squad after averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The frontcourt is led by forwards Marquese Chriss and Malik Dime, who is three blocks away from tying the school’s single-season record of 85 set by Robert Upshaw in 2014-15.

TIP-INS

1. The winner faces top-seeded Oregon in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

2. Stanford defeated Washington 71-69 in the first round of last season’s Pac-12 tournament.

3. Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar is 14-9 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament.

PREDICTION: Washington 66, Stanford 61