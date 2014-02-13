Washington 64, Stanford 60: C.J. Wilcox scored 17 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 16 as the Huskies edged the visiting Cardinal to snap their three-game losing streak.

Mike Anderson had 13 points off the bench for Washington (14-11, 6-6 Pac-12), which improved to 12-2 at home and beat Stanford for the ninth time in the last 11 meetings. The Huskies prevailed despite a poor shooting performance by Wilcox, who missed 10 of his 14 shots and was 3-of-10 from 3-point range.

Dwight Powell led Stanford (15-8, 6-5) with 18 points and nine rebounds while Chasson Randle added 17 points and a career-high four steals. Stanford’s two-game winning streak came to an end when Randle was called for an offensive foul with six seconds remaining and the Cardinal trailing by two.

Washington committed 12 of its 16 turnovers in the first half and trailed 34-27 at the break, and neither team led by more than seven points in the second half. Williams-Goss’ three-point play tied the game at 58 with three minutes left, while Wilcox sealed the win with four free throws in the final minute.

Anthony Brown scored 12 points for Stanford, which shot 3-of-16 from 3-point range and lost for the second time in 13 games when leading at the half. The Huskies won the battle of the boards 33-29, with Perris Blackwell collecting a team-high eight rebounds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford C Stefan Nastic missed five of his six shots and finished with two points before fouling out with 3:06 remaining. … Williams-Goss contributed five rebounds and five assists despite battling a hip injury throughout the second half. … Stanford committed nine turnovers, marking the seventh time in nine games it has had fewer than 10.