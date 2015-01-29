(Updated: CHANGES Stanford turnovers to nine in Game Notebook)

Stanford 84, Washington 74: Anthony Brown had 23 points and seven rebounds and Chasson Randle scored 20 as the visiting Cardinals easily handled the Huskies in Pac-12 play.

Stefan Nastic added 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting as Stanford (15-5, 6-2) won for the ninth time in 11 games. Marcus Allen scored a career-best 12 points as the Cardinal snapped a five-game losing streak when playing at Washington.

Nigel Williams-Goss had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Mike Anderson added 16 points for the Huskies (14-6, 3-5). Quevyn Winters scored a career-best 13 points and Shawn Kemp, Jr. added 12.

The Cardinal jumped all over Washington at the outset and Nastic’s jumper made it 16-4 six-plus minutes into the contest. The Huskies moved within four points on a three-point play by Williams-Goss with 4:45 to go before Stanford closed with a 12-4 surge to take a 36-24 halftime lead.

The Cardinal continued to pour it on in the early portion of the second half as a 17-3 burst – capped by two 3-pointers by Brown and another by Allen – increased the lead to 53-27. Washington cut its deficit to 13 with more than one minute remaining and the final margin was the closest it had gotten since the early minutes of the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington played for the first time without C Robert Upshaw as the nation’s leading shot blocker was dismissed from the program Monday for a violation of team rules. … Stanford was 8-of-13 from 3-point range and committed nine turnovers. … The Huskies were 4-of-16 from 3-point range.