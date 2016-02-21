EditorsNote: No photo

Washington 64, Stanford 53

Freshman guard Dejounte Murray had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead Washington to a 64-53 victory over visiting Stanford on Saturday evening at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Freshman forward Marquese Chriss scored 11 points for Washington (16-11, 8-7 Pac-12). Junior forward Malik Dime had 10 points.

Senior forward Rosco Allen had 20 points and nine rebounds for Stanford (13-12, 6-8). Sophomore forward Michael Humphrey had 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens scored nine points.

The game remained close throughout the first half. Washington took an 18-12 lead on a 3-pointer by Murray, but Stanford rallied to take a 19-18 lead on a layup by Allen.

The game was tied at the break, but the Huskies scored the first four points of the second half to take a 30-26 lead. The Cardinal came back to take a 31-30 lead on a free throw by Allen.

The teams traded leads until Washington scored five unanswered points to go up 40-35. The Huskies outscored the Cardinal 13-6 over the last 3:39.

Washington shot just 40.8 percent from the field but held the Cardinal to 32.7-percent shooting. Stanford’s starters made just 13 of 41 field-goal attempts.