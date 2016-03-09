FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington 91, Stanford 68
March 9, 2016 / 10:32 PM / a year ago

Washington 91, Stanford 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington 91, Stanford 68

Freshman guard Dejounte Murray scored 25 points and senior guard Andrew Andrews just missed a triple-double in Washington’s 91-68 win over Stanford in an opening-round game of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Andrews finished with 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds to help the eighth-seeded Huskies (18-13) advance to the quarterfinals at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Washington will face top-seeded and regular-season champion Oregon at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

Ninth-seeded Stanford (15-15) was led by sophomore guard Dorian Pickens’ 17 points. Senior forward Rosco Allen finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Washington was never threatened after taking a 10-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Huskies, who shot 52.9 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range in the first half, ended the half on an 11-0 run to take a 50-22 lead.

Murray and freshman forward Marquese Chriss combined to score more points (25) than Stanford at the half. Murray had 13 on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and Chriss had 12 points (4-of-6 shooting) and five rebounds. Chriss finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford lost its third consecutive game after winning four of five, including an upset of then-No. 11-ranked Oregon 76-72 on Feb. 13 in Palo Alto, Calif.

The Cardinal is in jeopardy of not playing in a postseason tournament after winning the NIT title last season. Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins has advanced to one NCAA tournament in eight seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 two years ago.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
