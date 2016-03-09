Washington 91, Stanford 68

Freshman guard Dejounte Murray scored 25 points and senior guard Andrew Andrews just missed a triple-double in Washington’s 91-68 win over Stanford in an opening-round game of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Andrews finished with 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds to help the eighth-seeded Huskies (18-13) advance to the quarterfinals at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Washington will face top-seeded and regular-season champion Oregon at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

Ninth-seeded Stanford (15-15) was led by sophomore guard Dorian Pickens’ 17 points. Senior forward Rosco Allen finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Washington was never threatened after taking a 10-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Huskies, who shot 52.9 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range in the first half, ended the half on an 11-0 run to take a 50-22 lead.

Murray and freshman forward Marquese Chriss combined to score more points (25) than Stanford at the half. Murray had 13 on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and Chriss had 12 points (4-of-6 shooting) and five rebounds. Chriss finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford lost its third consecutive game after winning four of five, including an upset of then-No. 11-ranked Oregon 76-72 on Feb. 13 in Palo Alto, Calif.

The Cardinal is in jeopardy of not playing in a postseason tournament after winning the NIT title last season. Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins has advanced to one NCAA tournament in eight seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 two years ago.