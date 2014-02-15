Preview: Stanford at Washington State

These are desperate times for Stanford, which is barely holding onto hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years under coach Johnny Dawkins. The Cardinal head into Saturday’s game at Washington State in sixth place in the Pac-12 after Wednesday’s demoralizing 64-60 loss at Washington. If the Cardinal are going to finish in the top four and receive a first-round bye in next month’s Pac-12 tournament, they need to start by completing a season sweep of the Cougars.

Washington State has lost three straight and seven of its last eight, but the Cougars turned in a strong showing Wednesday before losing 80-76 in overtime to California. Guard DaVonte Lacy scored a career-high 39 points, including eight 3-pointers, but the Cougars weren’t able to pull the upset in front of a crowd of just 1,913. Washington State, which entered the game averaging a Pac-12-worst 53.7 points in league play, tied a season high with 13 3-pointers and shot 21-of-25 from the foul line.

ABOUT STANFORD (15-8, 6-5 Pac-12): Forward Dwight Powell leads the team in assists (88) and steals (33), and he’s averaged 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in five career games against the Cougars. Dawkins has used the starting lineup of Powell, Chasson Randle, Anthony Brown, Josh Huestis and Stefan Nastic in all 23 games, but he’s received little production from his bench. Stanford managed just two bench points against Washington, and top reserve John Gage has shot 3-for-11 in four games since matching a season high with 12 points against USC on Jan. 26.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-15, 2-10): Lacy is clearly the primary option in the Cougars’ limited offensive attack, but opponents still haven’t figured out how to stop the talented junior. The 6-4 guard shot 10-of-20 from the field, 8-of-15 from 3-point range and converted all 11 of his free throw attempts against California, and he’s averaging 31.7 points over the last three games. Forward D.J. Shelton had a career-high 19 rebounds along with 18 points against the Golden Bears, but he was held scoreless in the Cougars’ 80-48 loss to Stanford on Jan. 15.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won six of the last 10 games against Washington State and leads the all-time series, 71-59.

2. Washington State has lost seven of its last nine overtime games, including six straight.

3. Stanford has committed fewer than 10 turnovers in seven of its last nine games.

PREDICTION: Stanford 72, Washington State 63