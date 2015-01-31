Preview: Stanford at Washington State

Stanford forward Reid Travis is expected to return Saturday when the surging Cardinal visit Washington State, which has lost four straight following a three-game winning streak. Travis, a 6-8 freshman, averaged 7.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over his first 11 games before suffering a stress fracture on Dec. 29. The Cardinal went 7-2 with Travis on the shelf, and his return should provide an added spark for a team that is tied with Utah for second place in the Pac-12.

Cardinal point guard Chasson Randle leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.2 points per game, but fifth-year senior Anthony Brown might be the team’s most valuable player. The versatile guard, who scored a game-high 23 points in Wednesday’s 84-74 win at Washington, is averaging 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent from 3-point range in league play. Brown erupted for a career-high 30 points in a win over Washington State last season, and he has averaged 14.4 in seven career games against the Cougars.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (15-5, 6-2 Pac-12): The Cardinal appear headed to their second straight NCAA Tournament thanks largely to the veteran trio of Randle, Brown and center Stefan Nastic, who is averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds. “He gives us a low-post threat, someone who is either going to collapse the defense or have a chance to score,” coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “He really balances us out.” Nastic should have even more opportunities as Travis plays his way back into the starting lineup.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-11, 3-5): After opening league play with a 3-1 mark, the Cougars have lost four straight by an average of 19.5 points. The team continues to receive consistent efforts from guard DaVonte Lacy and forward Josh Hawkinson, but coach Ernie Kent needs more production from young guards Ike Iroegbu and Ny Redding. Lacy has averaged 11.6 points in five career games against Stanford, while Hawkinson collected 11 and 15 rebounds in a 71-56 loss to the Cardinal on Jan. 2.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won five straight and seven of the last 10 meetings with Washington State.

2. Kent is 6-21 as a head coach against Stanford, including stints with Saint Mary’s and Oregon.

3. Brown recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds in Stanford’s win over the Cougars earlier this month.

PREDICTION: Stanford 76, Washington State 64