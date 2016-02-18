Preview: Stanford at Washington State

Stanford aims to build on its biggest win of the season Thursday as the Cardinal visit struggling Washington State, which has lost 11 straight games, including eight by double figures. Stanford snapped its four-game losing streak and kept its faint Pac-12 title hopes alive with last Saturday’s 76-72 upset of Oregon.

Coach Johnny Dawkins has used three different starting lineups in the last three games but might feel compelled to go with Rosco Allen, Grant Verhoeven, Christian San ders, Michael Humphrey and Marcus Sheffield after the five came up big against the Ducks. Allen made four 3-pointers and matched his career high with 25 points against Oregon as the Cardinal moved into ninth place in the crowded Pac-12 race. The 6-foot-9 senior forward is averaging 19.7 points over the last six contests for Stanford, which has lost its last four road games by double-digit margins. Dawkins’ squad has a good chance to end the skid against a Washington State team that shot a season-low 30.6 percent from the field in last Sunday’s 88-47 loss at Utah.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STANFORD (12-11, 5-7 Pac-12): The injury-plagued Cardinal have received a welcome boost from Verhoeven, who is averaging 11.5 points over the last two games while helping fill the void left by leading rebounder Reid Travis, who remains out due to a stress reaction in his left leg. Humphrey has been limited to a total of 34 minutes in the last three games due to a thigh injury but still came up with a key block against Oregon. Stanford ranks as the lowest scoring team in the Pac-12 at 69.8 points per game but appears to have a new scoring threat in Sheffield, a freshman averaging 9.9 points in league play.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-16, 1-12): Forward Josh Hawkinson averages 15.4 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars, who remained upbeat despite the 41-point loss at Utah. “We know who we are right now and where we need to get to,” coach Ernie Kent told the Spokesman-Review. “So it isn’t about being bummed. This is a group of kids who want to play hard and win for their school, so it’s about moving on, getting it out of the way and getting ready for the next one.” Kent indicated that young players such as Viont’e Daniels and Robert Franks will receive more playing time over the final few weeks as the Cougars point toward the future.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won five of the last six meetings against the Cougars and leads the all-time series 74-60.

2. Washington State guard Que Johnson has averaged 11 points and shot 11-of-23 from 3-point range in five career games against the Cardinal.

3. Stanford is 3-10 when trailing at halftime.

PREDICTION: Stanford 69, Washington State 63