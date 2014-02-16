Stanford 69, Washington State 56: Anthony Brown scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the first half as the visiting Cardinal rolled past the Cougars.

Brown shot 8-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range while Chasson Randle added 14 points for Stanford (16-8, 7-5 Pac-12), which has won seven of its last 10 games to keep alive its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes. Dwight Powell chipped in nine points and seven rebounds to help the Cardinal sweep the season series against Washington State for the first time since 2008.

Que Johnson led Washington State (9-16, 2-11) with 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting and leading scorer DaVonte Lacy added 13 on 4-of-12 shooting. D.J. Shelton missed 12 of his 14 shots and finished with 11 points for the Cougars, who have lost four straight and eight of their last nine.

Brown connected on all six of his shots in the first half, including four 3-pointers, and the Cardinal led 39-24 at the break after holding the Cougars to seven field goals. Lacy, who scored a career-high 39 points in Wednesday’s 80-76 overtime loss to California, made two 3-pointers during a 13-6 run to help Washington State cut the deficit to 49-44 with just over nine minutes remaining.

Stanford answered with six consecutive points and cruised to its seventh win in the last 11 meetings with the Cougars. Brown, who missed most of last season with a hip injury, scored in double figures for the third straight game and matched a career high with four 3-pointers while shooting 10-of-11 from the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford F Josh Huestis, who had seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds, recorded two blocked shots and is one away from tying Tim Young’s school record of 167. … Stanford shot 63.2 percent from the field in the first half and improved to 12-2 when leading at intermission. … Lacy was 3-of-10 from 3-point range for Washington State, which shot 31.4 percent from the floor and missed 20 of its 29 shots from beyond the arc.