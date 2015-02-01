Washington State 89, Stanford 88: DaVonte Lacy scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half to lead five players in double figures as the Cougars upset the visiting Cardinal.

Que Johnson, Josh Hawkinson and Ike Iroegbu added 14 points apiece for Washington State (10-11, 4-5 Pac-12), which shot 55.3 percent and snapped a four-game losing streak. Hawkinson grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds as the Cougars ended a five-game losing skid against the Cardinal.

Chasson Randle scored 24 of his career-high-tying 33 points in the second half for Stanford (15-6, 6-3), which opened by making 10 of its first 14 shots before shooting 16-of-45 for the rest of the game. Randle, who grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, drained four 3-pointers and was 13-of-14 from the foul line.

Stanford led by as many as 14 midway through the opening period before Washington State closed on an 18-6 run to pull ahead 42-41 at the break. The Cardinal trailed 71-68 with just under six minutes left before Washington State used a 7-2 spurt over the next two minutes to extend the lead to 78-70.

Jordan Railey’s free throw put the Cougars ahead 84-76 with 1:44 left, but Stanford rallied with seven straight points, including Rosco Allen’s second 3-pointer. Stefan Nastic, who battled foul trouble and finished with 10 points, scored on a driving layup to cut the deficit to 87-85 with 5.5 seconds left before Ny Redding converted two free throws to help secure the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anthony Brown scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting for Stanford, which has made at least eight 3-pointers in eight straight games. … Railey had 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks and three assists for Washington State, which was 14-of-23 shooting in the second half. … Stanford, which defeated Washington 84-74 on Wednesday, has not recorded a sweep of a two-game conference road trip since winning at the Oregon schools in February 2010.