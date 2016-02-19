Stanford 72, Washington State 56

Forward Michael Humphrey scored a career-high 26 points to lift Stanford to a 72-56 victory over Washington State on Thursday night in Pullman, Wash.

Humphrey sank 10 of 15 shots and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds at Beasley Coliseum. Forward Rosco Allen added 14 points and nine rebounds for Stanford (13-11, 6-7 Pac-12). Swingman Dorian Pickens also scored 14 for the Cardinal.

The Cougars (9-17, 1-13) lost their 12th consecutive game. Forward Josh Hawkinson led Washington State with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Wing Que Johnson added 14 points.

Stanford led 35-24 at the half. The Cardinal entered Thursday ranked last in the Pac-12 in points per game (69.8) and 3-point shooting percentage (.325), but Stanford hit five of 11 shots from 3-point range in the first half to take control of the game.

The Cougars, who established season lows with 47 points and 30.6 shooting from the field Sunday in an 88-47 loss at Utah, shot 30.6 percent in the first half against Stanford. Washington State shot 61.9 percent in the second half but quickly faded after pulling within two with an 11-2 spurt to open the final half.

Washington State’s losing streak is tied for fifth longest in school history. The school record is 18, set in 1989-90.