Preview: St. Bonaventure at Dayton

St. Bonaventure needs to do some work if it wants to get on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, and a road win over a ranked team would certainly help. The Bonnies will try to pull off that feat when they visit No. 13 Dayton on Saturday.

St. Bonaventure did not do itself any favors on Wednesday, when its five-game winning streak came to an end with a 71-64 loss at last-place La Salle. The Explorers had dropped 10 in a row before holding the Bonnies to 37 percent from the field and crushing them on the glass 38-23. The Flyers had their own lengthy winning streak come to an end when a 79-70 setback at St. Joseph’s on Wednesday snapped a nine-game streak. “We missed a lot of shots we usually make,” Dayton point guard Scoochie Smith told the Dayton Daily News. “It became more mental for us. In the second half, we broke through that mental part of the game. It was a little too late.”

TV: Noon, ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT ST. BONAVENTURE (17-7, 9-4 Atlantic 10): The Bonnies fell behind by 27 points in the first half at home to Dayton on Jan. 19 and ended up with an 85-79 setback, part of a three-game slide that threatened to doom their season last month. St. Bonaventure put itself back into bubble position with its five-game winning streak but still has to face two of the three teams above it in the standings over the last five games in Dayton and St. Joseph’s. The Bonnies will need a better effort underneath from leading rebounder Dion Wright, who averages nine boards but was held to five as the team struggled on the glass Wednesday.

ABOUT DAYTON (21-4, 11-2): The Flyers dropped back into a three-way tie for first place in the Atlantic 10 with St. Joseph’s and VCU with Wednesday’s loss. “The surprising thing was how they overpowered us,” Dayton coach Archie Miller told the Dayton Daily News. “Physically, I thought they dominated us whether it was off the dribble, or 50-50 balls or loose balls or drawing fouls.” The Flyers settled for 3-pointers in the contest and ended up hitting only eight of a season-high 31 attempts while going 2-of-7 from the free-throw line in the loss.

TIP-INS

1. Dayton F Kendall Pollard (knee) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

2. St. Bonaventure G Marcus Posley has scored in double figures in 13 straight games.

3. The Flyers have taken six straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Dayton 76, St. Bonaventure 71