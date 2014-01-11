Preview: St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts

After narrowly escaping in its Atlantic 10 opener against Saint Joseph’s, No. 19 Massachusetts will hope for easier sledding when St. Bonaventure pays a visit Saturday afternoon. It’s been two straight lackluster performances for the Minutemen, who narrowly edged Miami (Ohio) in their previous game before the ugly win over the Hawks. “We’re fortunate to come away with the win. I didn’t think we played great,” UMass coach Derek Kellogg told MassLive.com after the game.

The Bonnies are coming off a more decisive 14-point victory over Richmond to open league play and have won four straight entering a tough stretch of their schedule. St. Bonaventure will visit UMass and Saint Louis before returning home to face a 12-2 George Washington squad. St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt isn’t worried about that, though, and insisted he’s taking things one game at a time, telling the Olean Times Herald “In the Atlantic 10, as a coach, you don’t look at the next game. ... You’re so focused on this game.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT ST. BONAVENTURE (11-4): Production for the Bonnies has been backcourt-heavy this season, with their top three scorers all guards in Matthew Wright (16.5 points per game), Charlon Kloof (12.5) and Andell Cumberbatch (11.3). Wright in particular has been hot, averaging a shade under 20 points and shooting 9-for-19 from 3-point range in St. Bonaventure’s last three games. If they can improve upon their 32.4 percent rate from long range, the Bonnies could be more dangerous than expected in the Atlantic 10.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (13-1): Point guard Chaz Williams is the unquestioned leader of the Minutemen, but he had been focused more on distribution than scoring over a recent five-game stretch where he scored 12 points or less each time out. That changed with a game-high 22 against the Hawks, but Williams’ numbers are still extremely well-balanced. The diminutive senior — he stands just 5-8 — leads the team with 15.9 points and is second nationally in assists with 7.4

TIP-INS

1. With the win over Richmond, St. Bonaventure improved to 9-1 when outrebounding its opponent.

2. Massachusetts has four starters averaging double-figure scoring and six players averaging at least nine points.

3. Since losing to Florida State, UMass has won three straight by a combined 14 points.

PREDICTION: Massachusetts 83, St. Bonaventure 73