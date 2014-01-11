No. 19 Massachusetts 73, St. Bonaventure 68: Cady Lalanne scored 12 of his 16 after halftime and the host Minutemen overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat the Bonnies.

Raphaiel Putney led the Minutemen with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Sampson Carter added 11 for Massachusetts (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic 10), which won despite committing 17 turnovers. UMass star Chaz Williams had just eight points on 1-for-7 from the floor, but did rack up nine assists.

Charlon Kloof notched 15 points and seven assists for St. Bonaventure (11-5, 1-1), which was outscored 26-8 to finish the game. Youssou Ndoye contributed 11 points and five blocks, while Jordan Gathers chipped in 10 for the Bonnies.

UMass trailed by double digits midway through the first half, but clawed its way back by pounding the ball inside to Lalanne, and ripping off a 12-3 run that left them trailing 63-59 with 4:54 to go. After Ndoye made a free throw, Trey Davis drove for a layup and hit a 3-pointer on the following possession to give the Minutemen the lead with just over a minute to play.

St. Bonaventure took a 32-25 advantage to the break, taking advantage of an extremely sloppy first half from the Minutemen in which they committed 13 turnovers. The Bonnies built their lead as high as many as 13 with less than nine minutes to go, when Chris Dees hit a jumper to make it 60-47.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams and Ndoye received matching technicals in the first half. … UMass was just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. … Williams missed double-figure scoring for just the second time this season.