Preview: Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventu

Saint Louis and Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Jordair Jett will open the conference tournament Friday against St. Bonaventure in a quarterfinal game in Brooklyn, N.Y. The top-seeded Billikens beat No. 9 St. Bonaventure 66-60 on Jan. 15 in the only meeting this season. “It’s not easy to score against them, it’s not easy to defend them,” Saint Louis coach Jim Crews said after the game. “I‘m not right very often, but I was kind of right going into this game. I knew it’d be just a knockdown, drag-out possession game.”

Jett, a 6-1 senior point guard, had 15 points and six assists in that game, which bettered his season averages of 13.8 and 4.7. A player that might give the Billikens some problems is Youssou Ndoye, a 7-footer from Senegal who scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 82-72 victory LaSalle on Thursday in the first round. Saint Louis had a 45-32 rebounding edge in the earlier meeting against the Bonnies and Ndoye should help in that area.

TV: Noon ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (26-5): Jett was especially strong in A-10 play, averaging 17 points and shooting just under 51 percent from the field. He also averaged 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals, both of which ranked in the top six in conference play. What likely won the conference MVP honors for Jett was the three game-winning baskets he sank in road games this season and another clutch free throw that forced overtime against George Mason.

ABOUT ST. BONAVENTURE (17-14): The Billikens will also need to find a way to slow Marquise Simmons, a 6-8 senior forward who’s coming off his best game in three months. Simmons scored 15 points against LaSalle on 7-for-8 shooting while also contributing six rebounds. Over the last two games, he has combined to miss just three shots while converting 11.

TIP-INS

1. Saint Louis starts five seniors - Jett, Dwayne Evans, Mike McCall Jr., Rob Loe and Jake Barnett - who have combined for 92 victories, the most of any class in school history.

2. Jett and Evans were each named first-team all-conference, the first time the Billikens have had two players make such a team.

3. Saint Louis finished the regular season 15th in the nation in scoring defense (60.9).

PREDICTION: Saint Louis 64, St. Bonaventure 58