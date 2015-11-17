Preview: St. Bonaventure at Syracuse

Last season, Syracuse was a limited offensive team that struggled to produce points outside of All-American center Rakeem Christmas. This year’s batch of Orange players is a totally different group, one that will take the court Tuesday against visiting St. Bonaventure.

Syracuse did not attempt more than 24 3-pointers in any game last season but jacked up 34 long-range attempts in last week’s season opener versus Lehigh - a 57-47 triumph. Freshman Malachi Richardson and senior Trevor Cooney are the two primary threats on the perimeter for Jim Boeheim’s team, which only made 11 of those 34 tries in its opening contest. “There wasn’t a (bad) three,” Boeheim said after the contest. “There wasn’t an unbalanced shot. I think with this team that we can make 15-16 of them.” St. Bonaventure, meanwhile, was just 4-of-19 from 3-point range in its opener - a 63-53 victory against Binghamton.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT ST. BONAVENTURE (1-0): Dion Wright was terrific in the second half against Binghamton, scoring 15 of his 20 points after intermission to pace three players in double figures. Denzel Gregg - a Syracuse native - chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench after averaging 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds as a sophomore. Aside from Wright, the other four starters for the Bonnies shot a collective 5-of-22, including 2-of-11 from the arc.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (1-0): The Orange often played without a true center on the court in their opener, using guards Cooney, Richardson, and Michael Gbinije as the centerpieces of a guard-oriented offense. “(The smaller lineup) is going to open up the court for us as far as driving lanes and shooting,” said Gbinije, who had a team-high 16 points against Lehigh. Richardson was 4-of-9 from 3-point range on Friday but also committed five of the team’s 17 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse freshman F Tyler Lydon contributed a team-high 11 rebounds in his collegiate debut.

2. Both teams were strong from the foul line in their season opener; Syracuse was 10-of-12, while St. Bonaventure was 19-of-25.

3. The two big guys in the Orange’s starting lineup - F Tyler Roberson and C DaJuan Coleman - combined for two points in 34 minutes on Friday.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 62, St. Bonaventure 58