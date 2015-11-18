Syracuse 79, St. Bonaventure 66

Michael Gbinije scored 23 points and Syracuse - despite struggling offensively in the early going - found its stride to defeat St. Bonaventure 79-66 on Tuesday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY.

The Orange (2-0), who shot 37 percent in the first half, trailed by as many as 11 prior to the break before a late spurt got them to within 35-29 at intermission.

While St. Bonaventure (1-1) had an answer to several short bursts, the Orange were able to come within one possession for the first time since the opening minutes at 52-49 with 11:31 to play.

Syracuse tied it at 54 with 9:03 remaining on a 3-pointer from freshman forward Tyler Lydon, bringing the Carrier Dome’s 21,000-plus to life. Senior guard Trevor Cooney’s three-point play on the next possession gave the Orange their first lead, capping a 17-6 run as Syracuse pulled away.

Cooney finished with 18 points while Lydon added 13. St. Bonaventure sophomore guard Jaylen Adams scored 16 points before fouling out.