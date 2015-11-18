FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syracuse 79, St. Bonaventure 66
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 18, 2015 / 2:38 AM / 2 years ago

Syracuse 79, St. Bonaventure 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syracuse 79, St. Bonaventure 66

Michael Gbinije scored 23 points and Syracuse - despite struggling offensively in the early going - found its stride to defeat St. Bonaventure 79-66 on Tuesday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY.

The Orange (2-0), who shot 37 percent in the first half, trailed by as many as 11 prior to the break before a late spurt got them to within 35-29 at intermission.

While St. Bonaventure (1-1) had an answer to several short bursts, the Orange were able to come within one possession for the first time since the opening minutes at 52-49 with 11:31 to play.

Syracuse tied it at 54 with 9:03 remaining on a 3-pointer from freshman forward Tyler Lydon, bringing the Carrier Dome’s 21,000-plus to life. Senior guard Trevor Cooney’s three-point play on the next possession gave the Orange their first lead, capping a 17-6 run as Syracuse pulled away.

Cooney finished with 18 points while Lydon added 13. St. Bonaventure sophomore guard Jaylen Adams scored 16 points before fouling out.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.