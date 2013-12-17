Preview: St. Bonaventure at Wake Forest

Wake Forest has not played since needing a furious rally and overtime to beat Richmond on Dec. 7, so not digging a deep hole will be a priority when the Demon Deacons host St. Bonaventure on Tuesday. Wake Forest has responded since a 19-point loss to Tennessee to close November, beating Tulane and Richmond before final exams, but the Demon Deacons trailed by 11 points with five minutes left in regulation against the Spiders before forcing overtime. Robert Morris transfer Coron Williams has boosted Wake Forest, scoring in double figures seven times in 10 games.

The Bonnies won at Iona on Saturday 102-89 despite the fact that leading scorer Matthew Wright sat out with a sprained ankle. Wright’s absence provided Andell Cumberbatch and Dion Wright the opportunity to shine, both scoring career highs with 25 points and 22 points, respectively. St. Bonaventure had not scored more than 73 points in its previous four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT ST. BONAVENTURE (7-3): Matthew Wright, who injured his ankle in the second half of the Bonnies’ defeat to Buffalo on Dec. 7, averages 17.3 points (sixth in the Atlantic 10) despite shooting 39.7 percent from the field. Jordan Gathers scored 17 points against Iona after missing the previous two games with a leg injury. St. Bonaventure averages just three made 3-pointers per contest, 327th nationally.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (8-2): The Demon Deacons are fourth nationally and lead the ACC in total rebounds, grabbing 44 boards per game. Devin Thomas leads the ACC at 9.8 rebounds per contest after collecting a career-high 19 against Richmond, the most recorded by a Wake Forest player since 2009.

Leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre has a pair of 26-point games in his past five outings and averages 17.9 points.

TIP-INS

1. Thomas has three games of 16 or more rebounds this season.

2. Cumberbatch hit 6-of-13 shots from the field Saturday, Wright shot 8-for-12, and the duo went a combined 16-for-19 from the free throw line.

3. Wake Forest won the only previous meeting, 78-73, in the East Regional semifinals of the 1961 NCAA tournament.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 72, St. Bonaventure 69