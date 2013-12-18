FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 77, St. Bonaventure 62
December 18, 2013 / 2:21 AM / 4 years ago

Wake Forest 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wake Forest 77, St. Bonaventure 62: Codi Miller-McIntyre scored 20 points and the host Demon Deacons rallied from 11 points down late in the first half to win their third in a row.

Devin Thomas added 18 points and Travis McKie scored 16 for Wake Forest (9-2), which moved ahead for keeps on Thomas’ layup with 8:55 remaining. The Demon Deacons closed the game on a 27-11 run.

Andell Cumberbatch scored 19 points with seven rebounds and six steals for the Bonnies (7-4). Leading scorer Matthew Wright, who missed Saturday’s game at Iona with an injured ankle, did not start, but scored nine points off the bench.

Wake Forest trailed 51-50 with 11 minutes left, but took control with a 13-2 run. After Thomas’ layup, Coron Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing the Demon Deacons’ lead to 58-51 with 7:46 left, and McKie’s layup made it 63-53 with 5:40 to go.

The Bonnies ran out to a 16-8 advantage, but Wake Forest closed within 20-17 before they were outscored 12-4 as St. Bonaventure moved ahead 32-21 on Cumberbatch’s 3-pointer with three minutes left in the first half. The Demon Deacons whittled the deficit to 36-28 at intermission, and pulled even at 43-all on two McKie free throws with 14:54 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest has committed 36 turnovers in its past two games after recording 95 in its first nine contests. … Wright, who averages 17.3 points, was 4-of-12 from the field. … Cumberbatch is averaging 18.3 points in his past four contests.

