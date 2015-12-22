Preview: Stephen F. Austin at Arizona State

Coming off a rare lopsided victory, Arizona State will try for its third straight win on Tuesday afternoon when it hosts Stephen F. Austin. The Sun Devils have won five of their last six games, including a pair of two-pointers and an impressive second-half comeback from a 14-point deficit at UNLV but cruised to a 98-79 victory over Houston Baptist in their last outing on Saturday.

Arizona State entered the win over Houston Baptist ranked last in the Pac-12 in both field-goal percentage (42.1) and 3-point shooting (28.6) but scored a season-high 98 points on 48.4 percent shooting, including 12-of-26 from 3-point range. “It was fun,” sophomore guard Kodi Justice, who had career-high 20 points, including 6-of-8 3-pointers, told azcentral.com. “Being at UNLV ... it’s intense the whole time. You have the crowd screaming at you. (Saturday), we were just out there having fun and trying to build from that.” Arizona State is 5-1 at home this season with the lone loss coming to Sacramento State 66-63 on Nov. 13 in its season opener.

TV: 3 p.m ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (7-3): The Lumberjacks, who went 29-5 a year ago and dropped a 57-50 decision to Utah in the NCAA tournament, bring a five-game winning streak into the contest including a 95-56 win over Our Lady of the Lake, an NAIA school, on Saturday. Four starters return, including reigning Southland Conference Player of the Year Thomas Walkup, a 6-4 senior swingman who leads the team in scoring (15.6), rebounding (6.5) and steals (2.1). Senior guard Demetrious Floyd (11.3) and senior forward Clide Geffrard (10.6) are also averaging in double figures with Geffrard also ranking second to Walkup in rebounding (6.3).

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (8-3): Sophomore point guard Tra Holder is emerging into one of the nation’s best under the tutelage of new head coach Bobby Hurley, a former All-American and Final Four Most Outstanding Player at Duke who knows a thing or two about the position. Holder leads the team in scoring (13.5) and is averaging 18 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds over the last two games. Junior forward Savon Goodman ranks second in scoring (12.4) and leads the team in rebounding (7.9) but has missed the last two games for what the school called “personal reasons.” Senior guard Gerry Blakes (11.4) also is averaging in double figures and had a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) in the comeback win at UNLV.

TIP-INS

1. Senior F Willie Atwood had a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in Arizona State’s win over Houston Baptist and leads the Sun Devils with 31 offensive rebounds.

2. Arizona State, which went 2-6 in games decided by three points or less in 2014-15, is 3-1 in that category this season.

3. Stephen F. Austin is one of just 10 teams in the nation to have won 25 or more games in each of the last three seasons.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 72, Stephen F. Austin 65