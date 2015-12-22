FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona State 80, Stephen F. Austin 73
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 22, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Arizona State 80, Stephen F. Austin 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senior forward Willie Atwood scored 18 points to help Arizona State hold off Stephen F. Austin 80-73 on Tuesday afternoon in a nonconference game at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Sophomore guard Tra Holder had 18 points and eight rebounds, senior guard Gerry Blakes contributed 14 points and seven rebounds and junior forward Obinna Oleka added 12 points for Arizona State (9-3), which has won three straight games and six of its last seven.

Senior swingman Thomas Walkup, Stephen F. Austin’s leading scorer and rebounder, totaled 18 points and five boards. Senior forward Clide Geffrard led all scorers with 20 points.

Stephen F. Austin (7-4) had a five-game winning streak snapped and fell to 0-3 on the road.

The Lumberjacks led 22-19 with 9:12 left in the first half, but the Sun Devils used a 22-12 run to take a 41-34 halftime lead.

Arizona State led by as many as 12 points early in the second before Stephen F. Austin cut the deficit to 73-70 on a Geffrard free throw with 1:06 remaining. The Sun Devils sank six free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the win.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.