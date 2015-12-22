Arizona State 80, Stephen F. Austin 73

Senior forward Willie Atwood scored 18 points to help Arizona State hold off Stephen F. Austin 80-73 on Tuesday afternoon in a nonconference game at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Sophomore guard Tra Holder had 18 points and eight rebounds, senior guard Gerry Blakes contributed 14 points and seven rebounds and junior forward Obinna Oleka added 12 points for Arizona State (9-3), which has won three straight games and six of its last seven.

Senior swingman Thomas Walkup, Stephen F. Austin’s leading scorer and rebounder, totaled 18 points and five boards. Senior forward Clide Geffrard led all scorers with 20 points.

Stephen F. Austin (7-4) had a five-game winning streak snapped and fell to 0-3 on the road.

The Lumberjacks led 22-19 with 9:12 left in the first half, but the Sun Devils used a 22-12 run to take a 41-34 halftime lead.

Arizona State led by as many as 12 points early in the second before Stephen F. Austin cut the deficit to 73-70 on a Geffrard free throw with 1:06 remaining. The Sun Devils sank six free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the win.