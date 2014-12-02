Preview: Stephen F. Austin at Memphis

Memphislooks to get some momentum going when it hosts Stephen F. Austin inits final game of the Continential Tire Las Vegas Invitational onTuesday. The Tigers finished in third place in the on-site portion ofthe tournament, and now look to climb above .500 on the season with asecond straight win. The Lumberjacks are also at .500 and come in ona two-game winning streak.TheTigers are a balanced scoring group, with five players averagingbetween 9 and 10.3 points, led by Shaq Goodwin’s 10.3. Unfortunately,Memphis has trouble hanging onto the basketball, averaging 17.7turnovers a game compared to its 9.5 assists per contest. JacobParker (15.8 points) and Thomas Walkup (14.5) are a solid 1-2 punch forStephen F. Austin, which is averaging 70.3 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (3-3):While the Lumberjacks have a lot of offense in their lineup, it’s theteam’s defense that has been getting praise from opponents thus farthis season. In its last game against Austin Peay, Stephen F. Austinheld the Governors to 42 percent shooting and forced 17 turnoverswith its constant pressure on the ball. “We could never getanything going offensively because their defensive pressure pushed usout so far,” Austin Peay coach Dave Loos said. “They are anexcellent defensive team and their pressure affected us — we couldnot execute.”

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2-2): Despite awin over Indiana State in the third-place game in Las Vegas, Tigerscoach Josh Pastner can’t be feeling too good about his squad’s focus.Memphis shot 33.3 percent and made just eight shots in the secondhalf of the win, getting outscored 42-32 as the Sycamores cut a22-point deficit down to seven. In fact, if not for a 15-1 run latein the first half, the Tigers might have come home with fourth placeinstead of third, something Pastner is certainly reminding his teamof as they prepare for a feisty Stephen F. Austin squad.

TIP-INS

1. More than 26 percent ofStephen F. Austin’s shots from the floor this year have come frombeyond the 3-point arc (129 of 340).

2. Four Tigers players —Goodwin, Avery Woodson, Nick King and Trahson Burrell — head intothis game with 14 field goals apiece on the season.

3. This will be Memphis’ 200thgame at FedExForum, with the Tigers racking up a 178-21 record in thearena to this point.

PREDICTION: Memphis 72, StephenF. Austin 68