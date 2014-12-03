FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stephen F. Austin 64, Memphis 52
December 3, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Stephen F. Austin 64, Memphis 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Stephen F. Austin 64, Memphis 52:Clide Geffrard scored 14 points and spearheaded a big second-half runto lift the visiting Lumberjacks past the Tigers.

Jacob Parker added 13 points forStephen F. Austin (4-3), while Ty Charles had 10 points and sevenrebounds. The Lumberjacks had a slight edge on the boards, 37-36, butforced 16 Memphis turnovers.

Austin Nichols led Memphis (2-3)with 16 points while Shaq Goodwin added 15 points and six boards.Trahson Burrell chipped in 10 points and six boards.

The first half was closethroughout, with six lead changes and neither team able to open upmuch of an advantage. The Tigers went ahead 19-18 with 8:14 to go onAvery Woodson’s 3-pointer, but then didn’t score for more than four minutesas the Lumberjacks took a slight lead before the half ended in a tieat 27.

It was much of the same in thesecond half, with the game tied yet again at 45 with 8:56 to gobefore Stephen F. Austin went on an 11-0 spurt with Geffrard scoringseven of those points. The Tigers got back within eight with 2:30 toplay but could never get any closer as the Lumberjacks closed on a19-7 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis shot1-of-13 from 3-point range, with Woodson making the onlytriple, though he was 1-of-7. … The Lumberjacks were 11-of-14 fromthe free-throw line, compared to 9-of-16 for the Tigers. … Memphisplayed its 200th game at FedExForum, falling to 178-22 inthe building.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.