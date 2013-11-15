Preview: Stephen F. Austin at Texas

Normal 0 false false false EN-US JA X-NONE /* Style Definitions */table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} Normal 0 false false false EN-US JA X-NONE /* Style Definitions */table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:“Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:“”; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}

Texas seeks its thirdstraight win to open the season when it hosts Stephen F. Austin on Friday night. Both of the Longhorns’ victories have come by singledigits as they have leaned on leading scorer Jonathan Holmes, who’s averaging 17points per game. Since Rick Barnes became head coach in 1998, Texas has posted a 104-5 mark in non-conference home games against unrankedopponents.

A win would also make the Longhorns 3-0 for the firsttime since the 2010-11 season. Jacob Parker has led Stephen F. Austin to itstwo season-opening wins, averaging 14.5 points per game. Desmond Haymond is averaging 13.5points, good for second on the team.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network.

ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (2-0): Parker is tied for the team lead in rebounding at 6.5 boards per game, but as a whole the Lumberjacks rank just 265th in the country in rebounding. Thomas Walkup contributes10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Nikola Gajic pitches in 8.5 and 4.5. Stephen F. Austin struggled to get past Texas State on Tuesday due to its struggles at the free-throw line, converting only 12-of-25.

ABOUT TEXAS (2-0): In the Longhorns’ 84-77 win against SouthAlabama on Tuesday, Jonathan Holmes recorded career highs in points (23), fieldgoals made (8) and 3-pointers made (4). Freshman Isaiah Taylor has added 15 pointsper game for the Longhorns while Javan Felix chips in 13 points and a team-high 6.5assists per game. Cameron Ridley paces Texas on the glass with eight boards percontest.

TIP-INS

1. Texas leads the all-time series with Stephen F. Austin5-0, most recently winning 81-55 on Nov. 23, 2002.

2. The Longhorns have posted a 130-19 record againstin-state opponents during the Barnes era.

3. Texas has won 42 consecutive home games against unrankednon-conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Texas 77, Stephen F. Austin 71