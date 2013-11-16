Normal 0 false false false EN-US JA X-NONE /* Style Definitions */table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} Normal 0 false false false EN-US JA X-NONE /* Style Definitions */table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:“Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:“”; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}

Texas 72, Stephen F. Austin 62: Demarcus Holland scored 21points as the host Longhorns denied the Lumberjacks’ upset bid in an in-state,back-and-forth game.

Holland shot 9-of-13 from the floor and grabbed fiverebounds for Texas (3-0), which overcame a halftime deficit and 22.2 percentshooting from 3-point range. Javan Felix added 15 points while Connor Lammertcame off the bench to pitch in 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Deshaunt Walker scored a game-high 24 points for Stephen F.Austin (2-1), making 6-of-9 shots from beyond the arc. Desmond Haymon logged 15points and a team-high eight rebounds and Jacob Parker finished with eightpoints, including a tip-in to tie the game at 60-60 with 3:10 left.

Neither team trailed by more than five points through theentire second half until Lammert capped a late 6-0 Longhorns run with two freethrows to make it 66-60 with 1:29 to play. Two more Parker free throws pulledthe Lumberjacks within four, but Isaiah Taylor made a layup and Felix andJonathan Holmes went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final 34 seconds.

Texas ran out to an 11-0 lead as four different Longhornsplayers scored in the initial 2:01. But Stephen F. Austin stormed back as aHaymon 3-pointer gave it an 18-17 lead with 12:10 left in the first half andultimately a 35-31 edge at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Holmes finished with 11 points on 3-of-4shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. … Texas outrebounded Stephen F. Austin41-26. … The Longhorns are now 6-0 all-time against the Lumberjacks and have won 43 consecutive home games against unrankednon-conference opponents.