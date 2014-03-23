Preview: Stephen F. Austin vs. UCLA

UCLA figures to have a large contingent of fans in San Diego for Sunday’s NCAA tournament third-round game, but the Bruins’ next opponent is quickly rising in popularity. No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin became an instant fan favorite after rallying for a 77-75 overtime win over Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, with Desmond Haymon’s four-point play with 3.6 seconds left in regulation serving as the day’s best highlight. The Lumberjacks are riding a 29-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s South regional meeting with the fourth-seeded Bruins, who opened tournament play with a 76-59 win over No. 13 seed Tulsa.

Stephen F. Austin survived VCU’s pressure defense to post the first NCAA tournament in school history, but the Lumberjacks are decidedly undersized compared to the Bruins. UCLA has six players who are at least 6-9, while Stephen F. Austin’s tallest starter is 6-6 forward Jacob Parker, who scored 22 points against VCU. The Bruins aren’t particularly strong near the basket – 6-10 forward Travis Wear isn’t a primary scoring option – but dynamic wing Kyle Anderson could prove to be the difference against the Lumberjacks.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (32-2): Even before the unforgettable win over VCU, many experts were predicting a Cinderella run for the back-to-back Southland Conference champion. First-year coach Brad Underwood’s team ranks among the nation’s best in turnover margin, and the balanced offensive attack is led by guard Thomas Walkup, Parker and Haymon, who scored 17 points against VCU. “I can’t say enough about (Haymon),” Underwood told reporters. “Not only is he a good player and clutch player. He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around in my life.”

ABOUT UCLA (27-8): Jordan Adams scored 21 points and San Diego native Norman Powell added 15 as the Bruins snapped Tulsa’s 11-game winning streak by finishing the game on a 17-5 run. The Bruins are peaking at the right time under first-year coach Steve Alford after winning the Pac-12 tournament title over Arizona, but they can’t afford to underestimate the dangerous Lumberjacks. Forward Tony Parker had 11 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes against VCU, and needs another strong effort to help UCLA advance past the tournament’s first weekend for the first time since 2008.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA is 20-2 when leading at the half.

2. Stephen F. Austin’s last loss came to East Tennessee State 66-58 on Nov. 23.

3. The winner will face top-seeded Florida in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Memphis.

PREDICTION: UCLA 74, Stephen F. Austin 67