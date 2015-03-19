Preview: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin

UnderRick Majerus, Utah was a staple of the NCAA Tournament in the late1990s and early 2000s, and now Larry Krystkowiak has the Utes back inthe Big Dance for the first time since 2009 as the fifth seed in theSouth Region. Utah doesn’t get an easy road, though, taking on a 12th-seeded Stephen F. Austin squad in Portland, Ore., that is making its secondstraight tourney appearance and has lost just four times all season.The high-scoring Lumberjacks - ninth in the country with 79.5points a game - are hoping to build on last year’s first-roundupset of VCU with another shocking result this year.TheLumberjacks are one of the most efficient offensive teams in thecountry, ranking first in the nation in assists (17.8 per game) and fifthin field-goal percentage (.491), with Thomas Walkup (15.7 points) andJacob Parker (14.1) leading the way. Walkup is an unselfish star,ranking second on the team with 3.7 assists, just behind teamleader Trey Pinkney’s 3.9. Utah looks to Delon Wright (14.9 points) tolead the way, although Brandon Taylor (10.7 points, 75 3-pointers) andJordan Loveridge (10.1 points, 49 3s) are shooters who are very capableof getting hot and taking over a game.

ABOUT UTAH (24-8): Closing outclose games as been a bit of a problem for Utah lately, with asix-point loss to Arizona and a three-point setback to Oregon in thelast few weeks and a 2-3 record this year in games decided by fourpoints or fewer. The loss to the Ducks in the Pac-12 tournamentsemifinals was especially painful, as the game was tied with justseven seconds left before Oregon’s Joseph Young hit the game-winnerto beat the buzzer. “I‘m just very glad we’re not done yet, that wehave a few more games to play,” Dallin Bachynski told the Salt LakeTribune. “I think we’re better than we played (against Oregon).Hopefully we can use this to move forward in a positive way.”

ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (29-4):With a second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, a gaudyregular-season record and last year’s first-round upset of VCU,Stephen F. Austin may soon be making itself a national name incollege basketball. That’s just what coach Brad Underwood is hopingfor, building his team’s reputation nationally to help withrecruiting as well as scheduling in the future. “I‘m extremelyproud of who we are, the people,” Underwood told reporters. “I don’t knowif we have ever been off the (national) map. All I‘m trying to do iscontinue to grow this program. Obviously, the national spotlight isgoing to bring some more attention, but what I talk about every dayis trying to grow the program.”

TIP-INS

1. Utah is one of the country‘stop-shooting teams as well, ranking 13th with a .485 field-goal percentage.

2. Stephen F. Austin started theseason 1-3, but has won 28 of its last 29 contests.

3. Utah lost in the firstround in three of its last five NCAA Tournament appearances.

PREDICTION: Utah 71, Stephen F.Austin 67