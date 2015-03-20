EditorsNote: updates fourth graf with Utah’s next opponent

Poeltl guides Utah past Stephen F. Austin

PORTLAND, Ore. -- As Utah went 3-4 in its last seven games entering the NCAA Tournament, freshman center Jakob Poeltl struggled to stay out of foul trouble.

It wasn’t that way at the Moda Center on Thursday night. The 7-footer from Austria scored 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots in the Utes’ 57-50 second-round victory over Stephen F. Austin.

“Jakob was dialed in,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “He has been a key to our success all year. Part of the reason we struggled the last (seven) games, when you can’t keep him on the floor, he can’t help you. He was the player of the game for us tonight on both sides of the ball.”

Forward Jordan Loveridge scored 12 points and guard Delon Wright added 11 plus six rebounds for the fifth-seeded Utes (25-8). Utah advances to Saturday’s third round, where it will meet fourth-seeded Georgetown.

Guard Ty Charles had 14 points and seven rebounds, and guard Thomas Walkup collected 14 points, nine boards and five assists for the Lumberjacks, who lost for only the third time in 30 games.

Stephen F. Austin (29-5) carried a 79.5-point scoring average and a .491 shooting percentage into the game. The Lumberjacks were held to a season low in points and shot .333 from the field, including 5-for-26 (19.2 percent) from 3-point range.

“Unbelievable defense,” Krystkowiak said. “Our defense was as good as it’s been all year. That’s what won the game for us -- our defensive intensity. We managed to score enough points down the line to win.”

Stephen F. Austin coach Brad Underwood said, “That’s as solid a defensive team as we’ve faced all year.”

The Lumberjacks took 13 more shots from the field than Utah, which shot 47.4 percent (18-for-38). The Utes managed only one field goal over the final 9:05 -- a tip-in by Poeltl -- but made 12 of 14 free throws down the stretch.

“You would think holding them one field goal in the last nine minutes would be enough,” Underwood said, “but we couldn’t get enough baskets to get over the hump.”

Utah held SFA to 34.8 percent shooting in taking a 26-19 lead into intermission after a slow-paced first half. Utes guard Dakarai Tucker came off the bench to sink three of four 3-point shots and score nine points.

The Lumberjacks came out with the first six points of the second half to draw within 26-25 before Utah righted the ship with seven straight points to go ahead 33-25. The Utes jacked the margin to 43-31 on guard Brandon Taylor’s layup with nine minutes to play.

Stephen F. Austin trimmed the deficit to 44-40 on a pair of free throws by guard Dallas Cameron with 6:20 left. The Utes scored four straight from the line to put the margin to 48-40 with 4:50 to go.

Then Walkup went to work, scoring on a reverse layup, then making a steal and converting another layup to get the Lumberjacks to within 48-44 with 3:40 remaining.

Poeltl’s two free throws gave Utah a 52-46 advantage with 1:39 on the clock. Charles banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the lead in half at 52-49 with 1:27 left.

Walkup delivered another steal, and guard Trey Pinckney brought the Lumberjacks within two on 1-of-2 shooting at the line with 41.2 seconds to play. Wright sank two foul shots for a 54-50 Utah lead with 30.7 seconds to go.

Guard Isaiah Wright hit three of four at the line in the closing seconds to seal the verdict for the Utes.

Utah led 16-15 when back-to-back 3-pointers by Tucker and Loveridge fueled a 10-0 run to forge a 26-15 lead with two minutes to play in the half. The Lumberjacks were only 6-for-20 from the field to that point. Utah settled for a seven-point halftime bulge.

NOTES: The Utes earned their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2005. ... Lumberjacks G Thomas Walkup, the Southland Conference player of the year, had more turnovers (three) than points (two) in the first half. He finished with five giveaways and 12 points. ... Stephen F. Austin began the season 1-3, then went 28-1 to close out the regular season and the conference tournament ... Utah G Delon Wright, brother of Portland Trail Blazers F Dorell Wright and a first-team USBWA All-America choice and District VIII player of the year, shot 2-for-7 from the field and committed six turnovers.