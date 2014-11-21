Preview: Stephen F. Austin at Xavier

Xavier coach Chris Mack knew he needed to focus on offense this offseason, after the Musketeers stumbled out of the 2013-14 season. In a bounce-back year the Musketeers faltered down the stretch, lost four of their final five games, and averaged 56.1 points along the way. Using that for motivation has been a great igniter as Xavier has raced out of the box averaging 95 points per game, a pace it will try to maintain on Friday versus Stephen F. Austin.

The Musketeers went 21-13 last season and advanced to the Big East semifinals as well as the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but it could have been so much more. Mack’s crew started out 5-0 and was 15-4 on Jan. 20 before things slowed, but a solid base of scoring has begun to erase last year’s woes. Trevon Bluiett is averaging 19 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists and captains a group of five Musketeers scoring in double-digits early on, a unit that will meet a Lumberjacks team allowing 64 points through two games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2.

ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (1-1): Perhaps the best thing for the Lumberjacks is to be on the road, where the pressure is off and they can focus on the future. Because on Tuesday, after a disheartening 79-77 loss to Northern Iowa, a 34-game home winning streak came to an end on national television. But there is plenty to feel good about, namely a trifecta of double-digit scorers – Thomas Walkup (16.5), Demetrious Floyd (14.5), and Jacob Parker (14.5) – and three great opportunities in the next four games – Baylor and Memphis, in addition to Xavier – for the Lumberjacks to prove they can hang against tradition-rich, larger programs.

ABOUT XAVIER (2-0): The Musketeers are patiently moving the ball around well, picking their spots from beyond the arc, and so far, so good. Xavier is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, and Myles Davis is 6-of-9 while James Farr is 2-of-5. The catalyst of the efficient approach is the other Davis – senior guard Dee Davis – who makes it all run, and has 12 assists to just four turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. This is the first meeting between Xavier and Stephen F. Austin, a member of the Southland Conference.

2. The Lumberjacks went 18-0 in conference last season and defeated Virginia Commonwealth 77-75 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

3. Mack is in his sixth season as coach at Xavier and owns a 113-57 record. He’s also 4-4 in the NCAA Tournament with the Musketeers.

PREDICTION: Xavier 80, Stephen F. Austin 69.