Xavier 81, Stephen F. Austin 63: Matt Stainbrook collected 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting and six rebounds as the Musketeers took over down the stretch and ran away from the visiting Lumberjacks.

Trevon Bluiett scored 16 points and Remy Abell added 12 points for Xavier (3-0), which is averaging 90.3 points in the early going. Dee Davis handed out 12 assists to go along with nine points for the Musketeers.

Jacob Parker knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 20 points for Stephen F. Austin (1-2). Thomas Walkup added 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Tanner Clayton had nine points and nine boards for the Lumberjacks.

Parker sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around Stainbrook’s layup to pull Stephen F. Austin within 57-53 midway through the second half. Bluiett and Stainbrook combined on a 7-2 burst in response and Xavier stretched it out to 75-61 on back-to-back layups by Stainbrook to help put it away.

The Lumberjacks were within 34-32 before J.P. Macura found Stainbrook for a layup and converted a three-point play to send the Musketeers into the break ahead 39-32. Bluiett’s free throws just over four minutes into the second half extended the advantage to double figures at 47-37.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Musketeers entered the game shooting 59.2 percent from the field but “slumped” to 56.9 against the Lumberjacks. … Stainbrook is 19-of-22 from the field and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line through the first three games. … The Lumberjacks, who had a 34-game home winning streak come to an end on Tuesday, dropped their first road game.